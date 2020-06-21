Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Ludhiana realtor murder case: Two proclaimed offenders booked for non-appearance

Ludhiana realtor murder case: Two proclaimed offenders booked for non-appearance

Two of the absconding accused Karamjit Singh and Jagdeep Singh had been declared POs in April

Updated: Jun 21, 2020 21:07 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Two of the absconding accused, who had been declared proclaimed offenders in the murder of a realtor and a Congress worker nine months ago, have been booked for not appearing before the police in response to a proclamation.

The realtor was killed during a birthday party at the Castle’s Barbeque, a restaurant and bar, on the fourth floor of the Pavilion Mall here.

Key accused in the case Jaswinder Singh alias Bindi of Sahibana village was arrested immediately after the crime, while Karamjit Singh of Sangowal village and Jagdeep Singh of Bulara village had managed to escape.

The court had declared them as proclaimed offenders in April.



The two have also now been booked under Section 174-A (non-appearance in response to a proclamation under Section 82 of Act 2 of 1974) of the IPC.

(A written proclamation under Section 174-A requires an accused on the run to appear at a specified place and at a specified time not less than thirty days from the date of publishing such proclamation.)

Realtor Manjit Singh, 42, of Guru Tegh Bahadur Nagar, had been gunned down in a birthday party at Castle’s Barbeque, near the Old Session Chowk, following a brawl on the intervening night of September 13 and 14, 2019.

A case under sections 302 (murder) and 34 of the IPC was registered against the accused.

