Ludhiana records two Covid deaths for the first time in 68 days

For the first time since August 1, Ludhiana recorded just two Covid-19 deaths on Thursday.

In another breather, the number of fresh cases in Ludhiana remained below 100 twice in the past three days, with 89 people testing positive till 5pm on Thursday. This pushed the case tally to 18,942.

Of these, as many as 17,555 patients have been discharged – a recovery rate of 92.6%, leaving 594 active cases. A total of 790 people have succumbed to the disease so far.

The latest fatalities include two males, aged 73 and 64, residents of Basant Enclave and Janta Nagar, respectively.

Since the first case was reported on March 24, cases have steadily multiplied, hitting the 18,000 mark within 191 days on October 1 – 13 days after Ludhiana recorded the single-day highest spike of 464 cases on September 17.

September had recorded a massive surge of 7,522 cases within 30 days, against the 6,783 cases reported in August – a spike of nearly 11%. September also accounts for 42% of all Covid-19 deaths so far.

On the other hand, October has recorded 984 cases in the first eight days, with the steepest daily spike in the month being 161 on the fifth – significantly below the sharpest surge of 464 cases seen on September 17.

“Things are getting back under control, but residents need to remain cautious, mainly in view of the upcoming Navrataras and festival season,” said deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma, adding that stepping out of the house should be avoided as far as possible, especially by senior citizens and those suffering from other ailments.