Ludhiana: Residents join hands to protect green cover near Mattewara forest

Ludhiana-based industrialist and social activist Ranjodh Singh has demanded intervention of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to stop setting up of industrial park at Mattewara

Updated: Jul 15, 2020 23:30 IST

By Mohit Khanna, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The campaign to protect surroundings of the Mattewara forest is gaining momentum. City-based industrialist and social activist Ranjodh Singh has demanded intervention of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to stop setting up of industrial park at Mattewara.

Singh, who is also chairing the Ramgarhia Educational Council, said Mattewara forest reserves are near the banks of Sutlej and are home to a variety of flora and fauna.

“Being close to river, it is a natural habitat for these animals, and the green cover provides plenty of oxygen to the otherwise polluted side of Ludhiana, which has many hosiery and dyeing units,” said Ranjogh.

“Now, the Punjab government has decided to set up an industrial park nearby, which will ruin the ecological balance of the area. And pollution levels will increase in Sutlej. Many trees will be uprooted and land grabbers will destroy the nature,” he added.



He has requested the NGT to depute a team to reverse the government decision and take steps to preserve nature.

Besides, an environmentalist Ravneet Singh, one of the founders of an NGO Eco-Sikh, which is working to protest the green cover, visited the area.

While sharing a video of the forest and the land that is supposed to be taken over for setting up an industrial park, Ravneet said that it will destroy the flora and fauna of the area.

Juzar Singh, president of student organisation Sath, said the decision to convert Mattewara forest into an industrial park is misleading. “The land on which government is going to build the industrial park is an agricultural land adjacent to the Mattewara forest which is instrumental in maintaining natural environment of the forest,” he said.

