Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Ludhiana residents paid Rs 40 lakh fine for not wearing masks, spitting in open

Ludhiana residents paid Rs 40 lakh fine for not wearing masks, spitting in open

Officials say the fine amount was increased on May 29 to discourage violators but that too seems to have no effect

Updated: Jun 20, 2020 00:08 IST

By Tarsem Singh Deogan, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

It seems the city’s residents prefer paying fines over following the rules as the Ludhiana Police have collected over Rs 40 lakh from lockdown violators in the past 85 days.

Of this, Rs 37.6 lakh has been collected from those found venturing out without a mask while Rs 2.2 lakh has been collected from residents for spitting in public places.

Officials say the fine amount was increased on May 29 to discourage violators but that too seems to have no effect.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP, headquarters) Akhil Chaudhary says violations continue unabated despite the government’s concentrated efforts at generating awareness. “We have so far issued 10,667 challans for not wearing masks and caught 2,192 people for spitting in the open. Besides, 18 people have been fined for not following social distancing norms and two for violating home quarantine.”



He said the cases against the violators are issued under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code.

As per the police, most violators are in the age group of 18 to 40. When caught, they make excuses, saying that they forgot to wear the mask or lost their mask while riding the two-wheeler.

Cops also say that those caught spitting in the open are mostly habitual tobacco chewers, who end up putting others’ lives at risk.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Despite Centre’s go-ahead, Maharashtra zoos refuse to open for visitors
Jun 20, 2020 00:13 IST
Covid care in private hospitals may get significantly cheaper in Delhi: Panel
Jun 20, 2020 00:12 IST
Malad corporator challenges BMC’s testing rule in HC
Jun 20, 2020 00:12 IST
Haryana farmers can pay coop loan instalments by June 30
Jun 20, 2020 00:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.