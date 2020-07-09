Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Ludhiana residents stage protest over contaminated water supply

Ludhiana residents stage protest over contaminated water supply

The residents said that they have been facing trouble due to the problem for over three years

Updated: Jul 09, 2020 22:19 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Irked by contaminated water supply during the rainy season, the residents of ward number 91, Nidhan Singh Nagar, staged a protest against area councillor Gurpinder Kaur Sandhu and the municipal corporation (MC) on Thursday.

The residents said that they have been facing trouble due to the problem for over three years, but the authorities have failed to find a concrete solution.

Sunil Sondhi, a resident of the area, said, “The sewer lines get choked during the rainy season, following which the sewer water gets mixed in the water supply line. Complaints are made every season and the authorities clear the sewer lines as a temporary solution, but no concrete steps have been taken to avoid the problem.”

However, councillor Sandhu said, “A complaint was received in the past, but the problem was resolved. No fresh complaint has been received from the area and if the residents are still facing a problem, I will get it resolved.”



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

75 Pakistanis stranded in India due to Covid-19 return home via Wagah-Attari crossing
Jul 09, 2020 23:00 IST
Champions League quarterfinals to be played behind closed doors
Jul 09, 2020 22:54 IST
US slaps sanctions on four Chinese individuals, including Xinjiang Communist Party head
Jul 09, 2020 22:53 IST
Fake T20 scandal: Mohali police sends notice to online streaming apps
Jul 09, 2020 22:48 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.