Ludhiana’s Covid toll rises to 622 with 15 more deaths, 286 test positive

A day after Ludhiana witnessed the sharpest single-day spike in Covid-19 fatalities with 19 residents succumbing to the virus, the district confirmed 15 more deaths on Wednesday, taking the toll to 622.

Among these, 212 casualties have been recorded in a mere 16 days.

Among the latest fatalities, eight patients were from villages in Payal, Khanna, Raikot and Samrala sub-divisions.

The district also confirmed 286 fresh Covid-19 cases. Of the 14,908 confirmed cases so far, 12,651 people have been discharged, leaving 1,632 active cases.

According to health officials, the deaths confirmed on Wednesday include a 73-year-old man from New Kundan Puri, a 65-year-old man from Barmalipur village, a 63-year-old man from Gujjar village, Ladhowal, a 62-year-old woman from Manki village in Samrala, a 61-year-old man from Lakshmi Colony, a 59-year-old woman from Haibowal Kalan, a 59-year-old man from Akalgarh, Raikot, a 57-year-old man from Rahon village in Khanna, a 56-year-old man from Bagowal village, a 54-year-old man from Threeke village, a 52-year-old man from Shivpuri, a 51-year-old woman from Green Park, two 50-year-old men from Dugri and Moti Bagh Colony and a 50-year-old woman from Dhulkot village.

The positive cases reported on Wednesday include 95 patients with symptoms of influenza-like illness, 79 were referred by the out-patient departments and 32 are contacts of positive patients. Among them, 10 were health workers and two police personnel.