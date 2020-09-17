Sections
Ludhiana’s Covid toll rises to 622 with 15 more deaths, 286 test positive

Among these, 212 casualties have been recorded in a mere 16 days

Updated: Sep 17, 2020 00:15 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

A day after Ludhiana witnessed the sharpest single-day spike in Covid-19 fatalities with 19 residents succumbing to the virus, the district confirmed 15 more deaths on Wednesday, taking the toll to 622.

Among the latest fatalities, eight patients were from villages in Payal, Khanna, Raikot and Samrala sub-divisions.

The district also confirmed 286 fresh Covid-19 cases. Of the 14,908 confirmed cases so far, 12,651 people have been discharged, leaving 1,632 active cases.

According to health officials, the deaths confirmed on Wednesday include a 73-year-old man from New Kundan Puri, a 65-year-old man from Barmalipur village, a 63-year-old man from Gujjar village, Ladhowal, a 62-year-old woman from Manki village in Samrala, a 61-year-old man from Lakshmi Colony, a 59-year-old woman from Haibowal Kalan, a 59-year-old man from Akalgarh, Raikot, a 57-year-old man from Rahon village in Khanna, a 56-year-old man from Bagowal village, a 54-year-old man from Threeke village, a 52-year-old man from Shivpuri, a 51-year-old woman from Green Park, two 50-year-old men from Dugri and Moti Bagh Colony and a 50-year-old woman from Dhulkot village.

The positive cases reported on Wednesday include 95 patients with symptoms of influenza-like illness, 79 were referred by the out-patient departments and 32 are contacts of positive patients. Among them, 10 were health workers and two police personnel.

