Ludhiana’s GGNKC holds online symposium on role of science in post Covid-19 era

HT Correspondent

A two-day online international symposium on ‘Role of science in the post Covid-19 era’ was started at Gujranwala Guru Nanak Khalsa College (GGNKC) here on Thursday.

Registrations poured in from all streams such as physics, chemistry, botany, zoology, agriculture, computer science, mathematics, political science, social sciences, humanities and literature.

MPS Ishar, vice-chancellor of Maharaja Ranjit Singh Technical University, Bhatinda, addressed the symposium as the chief guest. The lectures were delivered by Prof Arvind, Outreach Coordinator of Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Mohali, and Prof Amjad Husain, CEO of Innovation and Incubation Centre for Entrepreneurship at Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Bhopal.

Ishar emphasised upon the value of basic and applied sciences for the fields of research and development and shed light upon the time and mind being devoted by researchers (biologists and medical scientists) globally to develop the vaccine for Covid-19.

While delivering his talk on quantum biology, Prof Arvind explained the applications of quantum mechanics and theoretical chemistry to biological objects and problems.

Prof Husain talked about personalised approach using genomics for the better treatment of cancer during the technical session.

Gujranwala Khalsa Educational Council president S P Singh highlighted the need of such events in educational institutions during this pandemic that has hit all spheres of life. Such events provide opportunities to academicians, research scholars and students to learn even during lockdown, he said

Honorary general secretary Arvinder Singh said in the era of web and technology, there’s nothing which can stop students from learning and that the college is committed to excel in everything.