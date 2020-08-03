Ludhiana’s Guru Angad Dev Vet Varsity gets nod for Covid-19 testing

Dr JPS Gill, second from left, director of research at the testing lab at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) cum nodal officer, with the university vice-chancellor Inderjeet Singh (extreme right).

Given the need to make testing facilities available to as many people as possible given the increasing Covid-19 cases, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) has got permissions from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to start tests. The lab will be operational by the second week of August.

As many as four new Covid-19 testing labs are being set up by the state government including the one at the College of Animal Biotechnology, GADVASU, Ludhiana.

The college’s lab will be the first one out of the four to get necessary approvals from ICMR for the tests, a prerequisite step before opening a Covid-19 lab, said Dr JPS Gill, director of research cum nodal officer of the lab.

‘University has the experts and research labs’

Diagnostic tests are highly skill-oriented and GADVASU has the expertise and well established research labs in the field of animal biotechnology, virology, cell culture and disease epidemiology, he said.

University vice-chancellor (V-C), Dr Inderjeet Singh, meanwhile, visited the lab on Monday to oversee operations before the first samples came in.

Veterinarians were an important component of health services and contributed to make the community safe, he said.

The V-C also thanked the state government for its confidence in the capabilities of the university to designate it as a centre for Covid-19 testing. GADVASU would go the extra mile in the fight against coronavirus, he said.

Dr Inderjeet Singh also said he was grateful to the state government and Dr Raj Bahadur, vice-chancellor, Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Faridkot, for providing the necessary equipment, logistics and supporting staff for the lab.

He also urged the team of scientists at the university to work fearlessly, assuring them of all help.

Samples will be processed once the necessary kits were received from BFUHS, he said.

Sample processing in two shifts

To begin with, 20 scientists and lab personnel will be working in two shifts and processing approximately 100 to 250 samples per day, which will be increased to 1,000 a day once lab facilities are upgraded.

To conduct Covid-19 tests, the university had sent 10 scientists: Six to Government Medical College, Amritsar, and four to Government Medical College, Patiala, for training in May. Among them, Dr Rajnish Sharma, Dr Mudit Chandra, Dr JS Arora, Dr Neeraj Singh, Dr Harsh Pawar and Dr Omar Khaleel Baba went to Patiala and Dr Mohan Jairath, Dr Deepali, Dr Jaspreet Kaur and Dr Astha Sharma went to Amritsar.

Chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh had in May sanctioned Rs12 crore to six such institutions to purchase required equipment. Besides GADVASU, Ludhiana, these are — Regional Disease Diagnostic Lab (RDDL), North Zone Jalandhar; Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar; Punjabi University, Patiala; Punjab Biotech Incubator, Mohali; and Punjab Forensic Lab, Mohali.