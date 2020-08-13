Ludhiana: SCD Govt College, Govt College for Girls conduct online counselling

Government College for Girls (GCG) conducted online counselling for BSc (non-medical) and SCD Government College for BBA and BA courses on Thursday.

GCG admitted 140 students with cut off at 93.11% for general category and 85.78% for SC category. The remaining seats would be filed by August 22. As many as of 466 candidates applied against 160 seats in the course.

SCD Government College admitted 38 students for BBA against 40 available seats. As many as 763 students applied for the seats under different categories including general, SC category and riot victims. All 480 seats for BA first semester were filled. Cut off for the general category was 85.8% and for SC category it was 77.56%.

Principal of SCD government college, Dharam Singh said, “Online counselling is on for different courses and the selected students have been told to submit the fee within 48 hours failing which allotment will be cancelled.”