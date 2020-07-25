Sections
Ludhiana school chosen SAT test centre

Students registering for SAT to be held from October 3, 2020, can choose KVM as their test centre by using the code 63251

Updated: Jul 25, 2020 17:14 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Kundan Vidya Mandir School, Civil Lines

Kundan Vidya Mandir School, Civil Lines, has been chosen as an official test centre by the SAT college board. Scholastic Assessment Test (SAT) is a standardised test widely used for college admissions in the United States.

KVM principal Navita Puri said that as the world is becoming a global village, the number of students from the region who want to pursue higher education in the United States has gone up exponentially.

Puri said students from Ludhiana and its outskirts face problem as they have to travel to Amritsar, Chandigarh or other distant cities to take the exam.

She added that this will reduce the stress level of students from the region and help improve their scores so they are eligible for admission in reputed colleges and universities in the USA.



She said students registering for SAT to be held from October 3, 2020, can choose KVM as their test centre by using the code 63251.

