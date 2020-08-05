Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: SSA non-teaching employees call for regularisation of services

Ludhiana: SSA non-teaching employees call for regularisation of services

Made “get well soon” cards for Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 23:12 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Demanding regularisation, SSA non-teaching employees mark their protest with ‘get well soon’ cards for Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh at government in-service training centre in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (Gurpreet SIngh/HT)

The Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) non-teaching employees prepared “get well soon” cards for Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh at Government In-service Training Centre on Wednesday to register their demand for regularisation of services and mark their silent protest.

All members of the SSA office Karamchari union gathered in their respective districts and said that to wake the government from its deep slumber, they will send Kadha packets and “get well soon” cards to the CM’s office in Chandigarh.

Gaurav Gupta, president of the union, said, “We were assured that we will be regularised three and half years ago. But till today, no orders have been passed by the government. There are many employees who have been working since 2005, but the government has failed to regularise services. We are sending “get well soon” cards and Kadha packets to register our demand.”

The employees said they have no job security and if their services are regularised, then they will get benefits like gratuity, medical allowance and leaves.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘Universal appeal of Lord Ram cannot be hijacked, is not BJP’s property’: Tharoor
Aug 05, 2020 23:42 IST
Mumbai rains: NDRF rescues 290 passengers from two stranded local trains
Aug 05, 2020 23:39 IST
Sunny Enclave promoter held in cheating case in Mohali’s Kharar
Aug 05, 2020 23:39 IST
12-year-old battles for life after being sexually assaulted, stabbed multiple times
Aug 05, 2020 23:37 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.