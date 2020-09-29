Ludhiana: STF chief inspects micro- forests alongside Buddha Nullah

STF chief Satguru Uday Singh and MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal during a visit to a green belt established alongside the Buddha Nullah in Ludhiana on Tuesday.

Special Task Force (STF) chief Satguru Uday Singh and MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal on Tuesday inspected the micro forests being developed by the municipal corporation (MC) alongside the Buddha Nullah for its beautification.

Civic body officials said that the STF chief appreciated the efforts of the MC and extended support from the side of Naamdhari sect.

The MC has set a target to establish 300 micro-forests alongside the nullah. IRS officer Rohit Mehra, who has been involved in the similar projects, has been roped in.

Officials said that the minimum area of a micro forest will be around 2,000 square feet and at least 2,000 trees will be planted in every forest.

MC junior engineer, horticulture wing, Kirpal Singh said,”The MC has already established eight micro forests alongside the nullah and more sites are being identified.”

Sabharwal said he has directed the staff to conduct a survey of the entire stretch of the nullah (14kms within the city) so that more sites can be identified.

BJP councillor Sunita Rani’s husband Uma Dutt Sharma and Congress MLA Rakesh Pandey have accused the MC of ignoring public representatives while taking decisions regarding development and setting up of micro forests.

Sharma said that the MC had earlier developed a park alongside the nullah near Chand cinema and now they have proposed to develop a micro forest at the same site.

He added that public money is being wasted and councillors are also not being taken into confidence by the MC. Sharma also had a heated argument with officials during the visit of STF chief.

Sabharwal said that all the councillors will be involved in the process and he will conduct a meeting in this regard in the coming days.