Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Storm sewer line to be installed to stop water accumulation on railway station road

Ludhiana: Storm sewer line to be installed to stop water accumulation on railway station road

Area councillor Prashar and shopkeepers of the stretch have been raising the issue for a long time, but the MC has failed to find a solution for the water logging

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 23:59 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

: With an aim to stop water accumulation at railway station road (old GT road), starting from Rekhi cinema chowk to clock tower, the municipal corporation (MC) has decided to lay a new storm sewer line which will dump the accumulated water into the internal drain moving behind Bhadaur house.

Area councillor Rakesh Prashar said, “An estimated Rs 35 lakh has been approved and tenders have been floated for the project. Bids will be opened on August 17, following which word order will be issued. This will bring huge relief to the shopkeepers, who are troubled due to water logging.”

Area councillor Prashar and shopkeepers of the stretch have been raising the issue for a long time, but the MC has failed to find a solution for the water logging. The district headquarters of Congress and BJP are also situated on the road.

Water accumulates on the stretch even after a short spells of rain causing vehicles to develop snags.



Earlier, a proposal was made to install the line under Smart City Mission, but higher authorities rejected the proposal due to technical issues. The project is now being funded out of the councillor quota funds.

The accumulated water also enters shops and shopkeepers rued that water logging also takes a toll on the business.

One of the shopkeepers, Sukhpreet Singh said, “The water accumulation has been inconveniencing shopkeepers and commuters for a long time. No action has been taken by the MC despite several complaints. The shopkeepers have to keep some temporary structures handy to stop the water from entering their establishments.”

Another shopkeeper, Ashok Kumar, said, “Water logging takes a toll on our business as it becomes difficult to cross the road even on vehicles after it rains.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Four arrested for extortion bid in Jhajjar
Aug 14, 2020 01:07 IST
Global Covid death toll passes 750,000
Aug 14, 2020 01:07 IST
Haryana cabinet meet: Aided schools’ retired employees to get honorarium
Aug 14, 2020 01:07 IST
HC grants bail to juvenile sentenced for raping minor
Aug 14, 2020 01:06 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.