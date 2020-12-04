Ludhiana teen duped of ₹45,000 cash in bank

Two fraudsters pretending to be bank customers duped a teenager who had gone to deposit cash of ₹45,000 on Wednesday.

The 17-year-old victim’s father Pramod Kumar of Sarup Nagar, who owns a meat shop, had sent his son to the bank to deposit ₹45,000. However, when the Class-10 student was standing in queue to deposit the cash, two men sought his help in filling the deposit form. They then claimed that they were in a rush and requested him to deposit ₹20,000 cash in their account.

The accused ostensibly handed the teen the cash that was wrapped in cloth and told him it was ₹65,000. They told him to deposit ₹20,000 in their account and the rest in his account. The victim handed them his ₹45,000 and after they left realised that the cloth contained bits of paper.

The victim immediately cold his father who informed the police. Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Surinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said a case had been registered under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The police have been scanning CCTVs to identify the accused.