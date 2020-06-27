Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Ludhiana top in state in COVA mobile app registrations

Updated: Jun 27, 2020 23:49 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Ludhiana is on the top in the state with a maximum number of people registering themselves as Mission Fateh Warriors on COVA (Corona Virus Alert) Punjab mobile app launched by the state government. Patiala and Amritsar stand second and third respectively.

So far, more than 33 lakh people in the state have downloaded this app.

As per the data, a total of 15,673 people have downloaded the app in the district and have got themselves registered as Mission Fateh Warriors. They are further educating the masses about the ways to keep themselves safe from Covid-19.

A total of 10,848 people in Patiala and 7,897 people in Amritsar have connected themselves with the app.



In Ludhiana, as many as 5,712 people have uploaded pictures of their activities.

The Punjab government has urged residents to download the app and educate the masses in large numbers after which they would be honoured with gold, silver and bronze certificates.

In Ludhiana, residents have already won 12 silver and 75 bronze certificates.

