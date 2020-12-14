Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Two lives snuffed out in road mishaps

Ludhiana: Two lives snuffed out in road mishaps

Two hit-and-runs took place in Machhiwara and Raikot

Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 23:09 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Two men were killed in separate road mishaps in Machhiwara and Raikot on Sunday evening.

As per information, factory worker Dilbagh Singh alias Babbu, 25, of Jassowal village, was returning home after finishing his work when a speeding car, plying on the wrong side of the road, hit his motorcycle at Rahon road in Machhiwara. He died on the spot. On the complaint of Charanjit Singh, brother of the victim, an FIR was lodged against the accused identified as Sunny Kumar of Ghumana village of Koomkalan, who managed to escape.

In another incident, Gurpreet Singh alias Laddi, 32, of Raikot died after a speeding car rammed into his motorcycle in Raikot. The police lodged an FIR against car driver Sandeep Singh of Kular Majra village, who managed to flee the spot.

ASI Avtar Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the FIR was lodged following the statement of Shamsher Singh, father of the victim. A hunt is on to nab the accused.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Don’t go during the pandemic: AIIMS appeals as nurses’ union threaten strike
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Farmers’ best interests in mind, open for talks: Rajnath Singh amid protest
by HT Correspondent
Health ministry approves data management policy to digitise healthcare ecosystem
by Rhythma Kaul | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
‘Hospital beds to fall short’: Bengal BJP chief vows revenge on Trinamool
by HT Correspondent

latest news

Several farmers keep day-long fast, warn of indefinite hunger strike if demands not met
by Anvit Srivastava and Fareeha Iftikhar
Ludhiana shivers as mercury dips below Shimla
by Mohit Khanna
Low visibility, bumpy ride make navigating Rahon Road tricky
by Mohit Khanna
WHO announces global program to help youth cope with Covid-19 disruptions
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Srivatsan K C
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.