Ludhiana: Virtual meetings to be held for teachers to improve English skills

Around 40 teachers of primary and secondary classes will participate

Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 22:05 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

To improve the English communication skills of teachers, district mentors will organise virtual get togethers from Thursday onwards.

The participants will deliver 45 to 90 second speeches on topics including self confidence, English as an international language and use of classroom instructions to improve language skills.

Around 35 to 40 English teachers of primary and secondary classes, as well as those of other subjects, will participate in the activity scheduled under the aegis of English Booster Club (EBC).

These get togethers will be a regular feature of EBCs to build a conducive environment in government schools to mobilise teachers to develop English communication skills.

Ludhiana district mentor, English, Subodh Kumar, has already conducted one meeting with subject teachers and asked them to converse in English during their class. “In these virtual meetings, teachers will get a platform to share their experiences and ideas with each other. They can also focus on activities which can be conducted to improve the spoken English of students.”

Social studies and English teacher, Rupinder Kaur, said: “To encourage students to interact in English during class, I have come up with different ideas and got them to engage in various activities. I give them one sentence everyday and ask them to elaborate on it using different words. This is helping students speak in the language and they are learning new ways to express their views.”

