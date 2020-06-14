Sections
Ludhiana wears deserted look, even shops selling essential commodities remain closed

With markets closed and fear gripping minds of residents amid rising Covid-19 cases in the city, very few vehicles were seen on roads, even when the movement of residents has been allowed between 5am to 9pm

Updated: Jun 14, 2020 19:18 IST

By Harsimran Singh Batra, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

With markets closed and a fear gripping minds of residents amid rising Covid-19 cases in the city, very few vehicles were seen on city roads, even when the movement of residents has been allowed between 5am to 9pm. (HT FILEPunja)

With the state government ordering a complete lockdown on Sundays, except for shops selling essential commodities, the city wore a deserted look on Sunday with even essential shops shut in main markets of the city.

Reeling under losses, shopkeepers rued that business was slowly moving back on track, but the decision to impose a lockdown on weekends has hit the businesses badly. The main markets of the city, including Chaura Bazar, Akalgarh Market, Sarabha Nagar market, Jawahar Nagar Camp among others, which usually remain jam-packed on Sundays, wore a deserted look.

With markets closed and a fear gripping minds of residents amid rising Covid-19 cases in the city, very few vehicles were seen on city roads, even when the movement of residents has been allowed between 5am to 9pm.

President of the Ludhiana Consumer Product Distributors Association Harkesh Mittal said, “After the government announced lockdown on weekends, most of the store owners, including those of essential commodities, chose to keep their shops shut as there is no customer in the market. The business has been badly affected due to perpetual lockdown and fear has gripped minds of residents as Covid-19 cases are rising.”



Seeking a review of the orders, market associations in old city areas are also contemplating an agitation against the state government.

President, Akalgarh Market Garment Association, Manpreet Singh Bunty, said, “The business is already going through a slump and we expect a good response during weekends as customers from other districts also visit markets. The government has further added to the woes of traders by announcing the lockdown on weekends. Our association and the shopkeepers near the Clock Tower are contemplating to launch an agitation if the decision is not reviewed in the coming days.”

Meanwhile, a section of the shopkeepers felt that lockdown was necessary, but the government can provide some relief to the shopkeepers during weekdays.

President of the Model Town Market Association Amarjit Singh said, “We understand the government had to announce the lockdown due to rising cases of Covid-19. But, the government should at least extend shops timings till 9pm. The shopkeepers have been directed to close the shops at 7pm. But, most of the customers move out of their houses only after 7pm due to scorching heat during the day.”

RESTAURANTS GET LOW RESPONSE

Liquor vends and restaurants were open, but the establishments received a low response till afternoon.

President of the Hotel and Restaurant Association Amarvir Singh said, “The hotels and restaurants were open on Sunday for home delivery and takeaways. But, low response was witnessed till afternoon. As most of the residents order food in the evening, it is expected that restaurant owners would receive a positive response during evening hours.”

