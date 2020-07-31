Ludhiana: Youth Akali Dal protests outside DMCH over ‘denying’ treatment to patient

Sections
A Covid-19 patient who was referred to civil hospital from DMCH citing shortage of beds died on July 25

Updated: Jul 31, 2020 22:51 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The district unit of Youth Akali Dal led by president Gurdeep Singh Gosha staged a protest outside Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) on Friday over the death of a Covid-19 patient on July 25 who was referred from there to civil hospital due to shortage of beds.

YAD protested against chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh and flayed the Mission Fateh of Punjab government. They said the death has exposed the poor condition of health infrastructure.

Gosha said that despite the government’s claims of no shortage of beds in hospitals, patients were not getting treatment.

The protesters said hospitals are taking donations in the name of charitable hospitals but charging huge amount from patients. They added that the health department should take action against hospital instead of issuing notices.



Gosha also targeted member of Parliament Ravneet Singh Bittu and termed his visit to the civil hospital as just a photo opportunity.

He said that the MP has no idea of the ground reality in hospitals and they will protest against hospitals if they deny treatment to patient.

