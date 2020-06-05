Sections
Lure of government job for daughter costs BBMB engineer ₹1.8 lakh

Lure of government job for daughter costs BBMB engineer ₹1.8 lakh

Had come in contact with the accused through a relative, and was assured that his daughter would get a class-B government job with a salary of around ₹60,000.

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 21:21 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Shukanto Dass of Laxmi Nagar, Delhi, who had claimed to be the director of Pride Sports Management Limited, had promised to arrange for a central government job for his daughter under sports quota in September 2019. (HT WEB)

A junior engineer working with Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) was duped of ₹1.8 lakh on pretext of getting his daughter a central government job.

Ashok Kumar of Sector 35, Chandigarh, in his complaint to the police alleged that one Shukanto Dass of Laxmi Nagar, Delhi, who had claimed to be the director of Pride Sports Management Limited, had promised to arrange for a central government job for his daughter under sports quota in September 2019.

Kumar said that he had come in contact with Dass through a relative, and was assured that his daughter would get a class-B government job with a salary of around ₹60,000.

Dass had asked Kumar to deposit ₹1.1 lakh as processing fee and later asked for another ₹70,000. After depositing the money, Dass took father-daughter to Delhi’s Safdarjung to get her medical examination done where Kumar handed over all his daughter’s documents required to process the job.



But the duo never heard from Dass again. When Dass stopped taking his calls, Kumar approached the police. A case under sections 419 (cheating by impersonation), 420 (cheating), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (forgery) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.

