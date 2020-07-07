Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Madhu Sharma elected as president of GGDSD’s teachers’ union

Diksha secured 62 votes and got elected as the secretary while Rinkey Priya Bali secured 55 votes and was declared the vice-president

Updated: Jul 07, 2020 22:47 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

GGDSD College teachers’ union elections being held outside the college on Tuesday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Madhu Sharma was elected as the president of the teachers’ union of Goswami Ganesh Dutta Sanatan Dharma (GGDSD) College, Sector 32, on Tuesday.

The polling for the election was held over two days.

Madhu Sharma

Sharma was contesting against Navneet Batra and won with 60 votes. Diksha secured 62 votes and got elected as the secretary while Rinkey Priya Bali secured 55 votes and was declared the vice-president.

Sharma said, “We are happy to have been able to complete the democratic process against all odds, including the attempts of sabotage from various quarters. This success stands as a testimony to the fact that value-based fight for rightful demands of teachers and commitment towards their cause ensures collective validity and endorsement.”



A few teachers had earlier written to the president of PCCTU against the conduct of elections during the pandemic but PCCTU had allowed the elections to be held after appointing an observer.

