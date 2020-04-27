MainBhiHarjeetSingh ‘a huge reward,’ says emotional Covid warrior

As top policemen and others in khaki replaced their name badges with his, sub-inspector HarjeetSingh said it was not just pride but “an emotional moment for him. (HT PHOTO)

Covid-19 frontline warrior, sub-inspector Harjeet Singh, whose hand was dismembered by a group of Nihangs (warrior order) on April 12 in Patiala, is a proud man today because of the enthusiastic response to the #MainBhiHarjeetSingh social media campaign launched by Punjab police on Monday to show solidarity with him.

“I had never thought or imagined that I would get such a huge reward,” Harjeet Singh said in a phone call with Hindustan Times from his bed at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh.

As top policemen and others in khaki replaced their name badges with his, the sub-inspector said it was not just pride but “an emotional moment for me. I and my family will cherish this reward throughout our lives. The thought that the entire police force is standing by my side will keep me and my family in high spirits and help us emerge from these trying times,” he added.

He said he also wanted to share this “reward with all the police personnel who were present” when they were attacked by the Nihangs and “gave a befitting reply to them.”

What added to his joy, Harjeet Singh said, was the news of security forces from across the country enthusiastically participating in the campaign.

“I will always be grateful to Punjab director general of police Dinkar Gupta and Patiala’s senior superintendent of police Mandeep Singh Sidhu for supporting me and my family in these hard times,” Harjeet Singh said.

Where his medical condition is concerned, he is now able to feel movement in his left hand.

Thanking doctors and other medical staff at PGIMER for putting all their efforts in saving his life, he says he is eager to rejoin duty and serve Punjab police with high spirits and honesty.

Patiala SSP Sidhu said campaigns such as #MainBhiHarjeetSingh will help boost the morale of the entire police force fighting the Covid-19 battle as frontline warriors.

“I have never witnessed in my career such a campaign launched to give respect to the force’s heroics. It gives a clear message to the force that Punjab police will always stand by its personnel through thick and thin,” the SSP said.

Terming it a “great and proud moment for the family,” Harjeet Singh’s brother Gurmeet Singh said, “We will never forget the respect shown to Harjeet not only by Punjab police but also by the people of Punjab in praying for his health.”

The family, which was in deep shock after the attack on the sub-inspector , felt its spirits uplifted because of the support from top Punjab police officials, he added.

Harjeet Singh’s 24-year-old son Arshpreet Singh said his father’s act of exemplary courage and bravery had been recognised by the police force across the state.

“The family will always be thankful to Punjab police for being with and supporting the family through these hard times,” he said.