Sections
Home / Chandigarh / #MainViManjeetSingh: AAP’s Punjab unit starts campaign, seeks Rs 50 lakh compensation for departed PRTC driver

#MainViManjeetSingh: AAP’s Punjab unit starts campaign, seeks Rs 50 lakh compensation for departed PRTC driver

The Punjab government had sanctioned a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for Manjeet’s family.

Updated: May 01, 2020 15:35 IST

By Avtar Singh, Hindustan Times/Sangrur

AAP Punjab chief and Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann staging protest at his residence in Sangrur on Friday. (HT PHOTO )

The Punjab wing of the Aam Aadmi Party initiated the #MainViManjeetSingh (I am Manjeet Singh too) campaign on Friday, seeking Rs 50 lakh compensation for the family of Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) driver Manjeet Singh who died on his way to Hazur Sahib, Nanded, Maharashtra on April 26.

The Punjab government had sanctioned a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for Manjeet’s family.

AAP’s Punjab chief and Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann staged the protest at his residence in Sangrur, leader of opposition and Dirba MLA Harpal Singh Cheema also followed suit.

AAP MLAs and party leaders held protests in their respective residences and held placards demanding ‘justice’ for the ‘corona warrior’.



“Manjeet Singh was on special duty. There should be no discrimination between a cop Harjit Singh, whose hand was chopped off, and Manjeet Singh who died while on duty. The government should award Rs 50 lakh to his family because he was a frontline warrior against the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Mann.

The 38-year-old driver, who hailed from Badbar village of Barnala district, suffered a heart attack while the bus was going to fetch stranded Sikh pilgrims to Punjab from Hazur Sahib amid the nationwide lockdown.

Leader of opposition Harpal Cheema said their party had demanded adequate compensation for the victim’s family because the role of people like Manjeet Singh was also commendable during tough times.

“Manjeet sacrificed his life fighting against coronavirus. We are staging protests across the state seeking justice for Manjeet. The government just announced Rs10 lakh but we demand that his family should be given Rs 50 lakh and his kin should be given a government job,” said Cheema.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Pakistan leans on China to remove its terrorists from UNSC sanctions list
May 01, 2020 13:58 IST
CDS Bipin Rawat, 3 service chiefs to address press at 6pm today
May 01, 2020 15:54 IST
PM Modi meets ministers to firm up lockdown-exit strategy
May 01, 2020 13:33 IST
No cricket but India lose No.1 Test spot for 1st time in 4 yrs. Here’s why
May 01, 2020 12:40 IST

latest news

Non-subsidised LPG cylinder price slashed in metros. Here are the latest rates
May 01, 2020 15:51 IST
CDS Bipin Rawat, 3 service chiefs to address press at 6pm today
May 01, 2020 15:54 IST
‘When you make money, you relax’: Razzaq says Pandya needs to work harder
May 01, 2020 15:41 IST
Apple, Huawei boost share as first-quarter China phone shipments fall
May 01, 2020 15:38 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.