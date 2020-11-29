Man, 19, dies in Zirakpur after fall from balcony on to high voltage line

A waiter, 19, died in Zirakpur on Sunday after falling from a balcony and hitting a high voltage line . (Shutterstock)

A 19-year-old man died on Sunday after falling from the balcony of Zirakpur’s Royal Park Resort Hotel on to a high voltage line while a colleague who tried to save him was injured.

Police said Kamlesh Kumar from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh was a waiter at the hotel on the Chandigarh-Ambala highway. He was having lunch with his colleague Davinder Kumar when he slipped while trying to sit on the railing of a balcony and was electrocuted after falling on the high voltage line running below.

Davinder, who tried to save Kamlesh, was also injured after coming in contact with the current. He was admitted to a private hospital where doctors said his condition had stabilised.

Kamlesh’s body was later disentangled from the wires and brought down by power department personnel after the electricity supply was cut off. It has been kept at the Dera Bassi Civil Hospital for post mortem, said Zirakpur police station investigating official Rajesh Chauhan.

Further action in the case would be taken once Kamlesh’s family arrived from Himachal, Chauhan said, adding that negligence on the part of the hotel owners would also be investigated.

Drunk man falls to death from third floor in Dhakoli

A 38-year-old man died after falling from the third floor of a building in Zirakpur’s Dhakoli area on Saturday night. Police said he was under the influence of liquor.

Identified as Ashwani Kumar, he was a taxi driver from Fazilka and had rented a place in Dhakoli.

Police said the man hit the ground head first when he fell off the balcony, leading to excessive loss of blood.

He was rushed to a local hospital, from where he was referred to Government Medical College and Hospital in Chandigarh, where he was declared brought dead.

Ruling out foul play, police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.