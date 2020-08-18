Sections
Man, 25, dies, friend hurt as mini truck hits motorcycle

Man, 25, dies, friend hurt as mini truck hits motorcycle

Pillion rider Karan Kumar of Mullanpur died on the spot, while Mukesh Kumar was referred to Rajindra Hospital in Patiala for treatment of multiple fractures

Updated: Aug 18, 2020 22:16 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

A 25-year-old man was killed and his friend injured when a mini-truck collided with their motorcycle near Uchha Bridge in Mullanpur Mandi on Monday evening. Van driver Chamkaur Singh fled from the spot leaving the vehicle behind. After the incident the driver of the mini truck fled from the spot leaving his vehicle on the road.

Mullanpur police lodged an FIR against Chamkaur Singh of Hathur and seized the vehicle.

Karan Kumar of Mullanpur, riding pillion on the motorcycle, died on the spot, while his friend Mukesh Kumar was referred to Rajindra Hospital in Patiala for treatment of multiple fractures.

An FIR has been lodged following the statement of Rinku of Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar, who is a friend of the victim.



Rinku told police that Karan was going to visit his in-laws in Ludhiana with Mukesh when the truck collided head-on with the motorcycle.

ASI Nirmal Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a case under sections 279, 304-A, 427 and 338 of IPC had been lodged against the driver at the Mullanpur Dakha police station and police were searching for him.

Karan is survived by his wife and two children. He was a labourer.

