Home / Chandigarh / Man, 4 others booked for wife’s murder in Amritsar

According to the victim’s brother, she was strangulated to death by the accused as she had been resisting her husband’s illicit relationship

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 01:45 IST

By Hindustan Times, Amritsar, Hindustan Times Amritsar

AMRITSAR: The rural police have booked a man, his alleged lover and three others for the murder of his wife in Arjunmanga village on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as 52-year-old Daljit Kaur, while the accused are husband Palwinder Singh, his son and daughter-in-law Jatinder Singh and Sandeep Kaur, his sister Sarabjit Kaur, and Paramjit Kaur of the same village.

According to the victim’s brother Gurmukh Singh of Gurdaspur, Daljit was strangulated to death by the accused as she had been resisting her husband’s illicit relationship with Paramjit.

“My sister was married for around 30 years to Palwinder, and she had been resisting his extramarital affair with Paramjit. Around 10 days ago, Palwinder had even thrashed my sister for obstructing him from making advances towards Paramjit,” Gurmukh said.



Based on his complaint, the police have registered a case against all the accused under sections 302 (murder) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC.

Mehta station house officer Satpal Singh said the preliminary investigation has revealed that Palwinder along with the others wanted to bring Paramjit home to which the victim had objected.

