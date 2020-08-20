Man accused of vehicle lifting escapes from police station in Ludhiana

A man arrested for vehicle lifting, lodged at the Tibba police station lock up, outsmarted the cops and managed to escape, late on Wednesday night.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Jaspal Singh, investigating officer in the case, said the accused, Jaswant Singh, of Guru Teg bahadur Colony was arrested on August 13 for vehicle lifting and kept in the lock up.

Constable Ram Singh, who is on duty at Tibba police station said Jaswant Singh requested him to take him to the washroom.

When a home guard on duty, Jawan Nirmal Singh, took him to the washroom, the accused pushed him and fled after scaling the compound wall. They chased him, but he managed to escape.

The ASI added that a case has been registered under Sections 223, (escape from confinement or custody negligently suffered by public servant) and 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) of IPC against Jaswant Singh and home guard Jawan Nirmal Singh at Tibba police station.