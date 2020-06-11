Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Man arrested with 42 kg cannabis worth Rs 53 lakh in Kullu

Man arrested with 42 kg cannabis worth Rs 53 lakh in Kullu

Himachal Pradesh Police says it is the largest consignment of cannabis recovered in 17 years

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 17:07 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Shimla

(Representative Image/HT )

A man was arrested with 42.05 kilograms of cannabis worth Rs53 lakh in Banjar district of Kullu on Thursday. This is the largest consignment of cannabis to be recovered in the last 17 years, as per the Himachal Pradesh Police.

The accused, Leeladhar, is a resident of Rewalsar, Mandi. Leeladhar’s pick-up truck was stopped for checking near Fagu Pul, Banjar.

Kullu superintendent of police (SP) Gaurav Singh said a case had been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) Act.

“Around 218 kilograms of cannabis has been seized since July 2019 in Kullu,” he said.



Kullu valley is known for high-quality cannabis, which attracts domestic as well as international addicts. Residents cultivate hybrid seeds of marijuana, which were brought to the valley by foreigners who visited in the 70s.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Missing Indian student’s body found in Scotland
Jun 11, 2020 17:50 IST
‘We’re very grateful’: Anderson praises WI for ‘scary’ decision to tour
Jun 11, 2020 17:50 IST
Oil prices hit by record US crude inventories, bearish Fed
Jun 11, 2020 17:49 IST
Starting slowly will be key: Dinesh Karthik on training resumption
Jun 11, 2020 17:44 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.