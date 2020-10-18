Man arrested with banned injections, cocaine in Chandigarh

The police, on Saturday, arrested a 45-year-old man for possessing 50 banned injections of buprenorphine and pheniramine maleate and 1.5 gm of cocaine near the cremation ground at Daria village in Chandigarh.

As per police, the accused Avinash Sharma of Daria was stopped for checking at a naka near the cremation ground.

A case, under sections 21 and 22 of the Narcotic Drug and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, was registered against the accused at the Industrial Area police station. He was presented in court on Sunday and a day’s remand was given to the police. Officials privy to the case said they would probe into the source of the accused and who he was planning to sell the contraband to.

As per police records, this was the first time someone was arrested with cocaine since March 13, 2019.