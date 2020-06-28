Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Man beaten to death in Jind

Man beaten to death in Jind

The man died after he was attacked with a liquor bottle, bricks and lathis by two unidentified men

Updated: Jun 28, 2020 00:12 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

A 40-year-old man was found dead in a car outside the grain market in Jind’s Safidon, police said on Saturday. The man died after he was attacked with a liquor bottle, bricks and lathis by two unidentified men, the cops said.

The victim was identified as Surender Singh of Hisar, who had been living in Rohtak.

Safidon police in-charge Devi Lal said an unknown caller informed them that two men left a man dead in a car and fled the spot.

“He was attacked with a liquor bottle, bricks and sticks. We have gathered CCTV footage from the area and started an investigation,” he added.



Victim’s wife Dimpal said she, along with her husband, had come to her parental home in Jind four days ago.

“Someone my husband had known called him near a religious place on Saturday morning. He went there and later, his body was found in a car,” she added.

The police have registered a case of murder against two persons.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Missing 23-year-old woman found dead in Ludhiana canal
Jun 28, 2020 00:30 IST
Three minor girls found dead in car in Chamkaur Sahib
Jun 28, 2020 00:28 IST
Trump’s visa order: Indian families separated, suffer, seek to be reunited
Jun 28, 2020 00:28 IST
Bars in Chandigarh turn into restaurants, cafes to stay afloat
Jun 28, 2020 00:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.