Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Man booked for killing wife, nephew in Rupnagar

Man booked for killing wife, nephew in Rupnagar

The accused consumed a poisonous substance after committing the crime and is currently admitted to the local government hospital, police said

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 23:20 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

A man has been booked for killing his wife and nephew with a sharp-edged weapon on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Alam, a resident of ward no 1 on Sugar Mill road, who consumed a poisonous substance after committing the crime and is currently admitted to the local government hospital, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Kajal, 28, and Sahil, 12.

Kajal’s younger sister Jaspreet alias Jassi and Sahil’s brother Bobby, 15, were also injured in the attack and referred to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh.



According to Kajal’s mother Babli, the accused was staying with them after marriage. She alleged that he and Kajal had a strained relationship and Alam used to quarrel with her over petty issues.

She said that at around 1.30 am, Alam first killed his wife with a sharp-edged weapon and then attacked Jassi and Sahil and Bobby, the sons of her eldest daughter, Sweety, who was not at home.

A case has been registered under Sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Kamaldeep Goyal is Yamunanagar SP
Jun 04, 2020 01:18 IST
Kaithal liquor vend fire: Two arrested on murder charges
Jun 04, 2020 01:17 IST
US firm in middle of row over global HCQ study also hired adult-content model: Report
Jun 04, 2020 01:14 IST
Haryana schools to reopen in July
Jun 04, 2020 01:13 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.