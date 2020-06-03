Man booked for killing wife, nephew in Rupnagar

A man has been booked for killing his wife and nephew with a sharp-edged weapon on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Alam, a resident of ward no 1 on Sugar Mill road, who consumed a poisonous substance after committing the crime and is currently admitted to the local government hospital, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Kajal, 28, and Sahil, 12.

Kajal’s younger sister Jaspreet alias Jassi and Sahil’s brother Bobby, 15, were also injured in the attack and referred to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh.

According to Kajal’s mother Babli, the accused was staying with them after marriage. She alleged that he and Kajal had a strained relationship and Alam used to quarrel with her over petty issues.

She said that at around 1.30 am, Alam first killed his wife with a sharp-edged weapon and then attacked Jassi and Sahil and Bobby, the sons of her eldest daughter, Sweety, who was not at home.

A case has been registered under Sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) of Indian Penal Code (IPC).