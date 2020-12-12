Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / Ludhiana man booked for posting woman’s morphed photos

Ludhiana man booked for posting woman’s morphed photos

Man created a woman’s fake account on a popular social media platform and posting morphed photographs

Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 23:03 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Representative image

A man was booked for creating a woman’s fake account on a popular social media platform and posting morphed photographs on it on Saturday.

The accused, Anand Kumar Jaiswal of Deep Colony, had been posting digitally morphed images of the complainant and other unidentified women on the account to defame her.

The cyber cell was able to trace the accused. Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, investigation) Rupinder Kaur Bhatti said an FIR under Sections 509 ( insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections of the Information and Technology Act and Indecent Representation of Women Act has been lodged against the accused at the Focal Point Police Station. The accused is yet to be arrested.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Israel, Bhutan establish formal diplomatic relations
by Rezaul H Laskar
‘Use election-like process for Covid-19 vaccination drive’: Centre tells states
by Rhythma Kaul | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
‘Progressive’ Haryana farmers submitted memorandum backing farm laws: Tomar
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Telangana chief minister KCR in Delhi, calls on PM Modi, Amit Shah
by Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

latest news

Violation of quarantine rules carries 3-year sentence and fine, says Sri Lanka’s DIG Ajith Rohana
by Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Wildbuzz: Mr Besra and her hubby
by Vikram Jit Singh
Rajinikanth’s birthday cake spells out his political intent to those waiting
by Divya Chandrababu
State-level 3-vs-3 basketball tourney commences in Ludhiana
by HT Correspondent
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.