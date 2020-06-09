Sections
Man sets family ablaze in Rohtak; wife, three-year-old daughter killed

The man’s younger daughter survived the attack, she is undergoing treatment at PGIMS

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 11:08 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Chandigarh

A man allegedly burnt his wife and three-year-old daughter alive in Khokhra court area late on Monday night, police said.

The accused, Rajesh, 30, a truck driver, allegedly poured oil on his wife Manju Devi, 28, and two daughters and set them alight.

While his wife and elder daughter were killed, his younger daughter survived.

The two-year-old has sustained serious burn injuries and is undergoing treatment at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak.



