Man drives away with bike on pretext of test drive in Chandigarh's Manimajra

The victim had put an advertisement on OLX for selling his motorcycle

Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 00:43 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

On the pretext of taking a test drive, a man drove away with the motorcycle of a Manimajra resident, the police said on Saturday.

In his complaint, Ravi told the police that he was a student at a private institute in Dera Bassi and had put an advertisement on OLX for selling his motorcycle. A person identifying himself as Rahul had approached him and expressed desire to purchase the two-wheeler. Rahul had even got the motorcycle tested by a mechanic at a service centre in Industrial Area, Phase 2, before asking for keys for a test drive, Ravi told the police.

An unsuspecting Ravi handed over the keys and accused Rahul drove away with the motorcycle, police said. When he did not return, Ravi tried calling him but his phone was switched off.

A case under Section 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code was registered.

