Man gunned down in Yamunanagar

Man gunned down in Yamunanagar

The firing took place when Gurvinder Singh reached his house with his brother-in-law Jaswinder, who is the complainant in the case

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 23:01 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ambala

Three unidentified assailants opened fire at a 45-year-old man near his residence in Yamunanagar’s Mandhar village, police said on Wednesday, adding that the victim died on the way to hospital.

The firing took place when Gurvinder Singh reached his house with his brother-in-law Jaswinder, who is the complainant in the case, on Tuesday night.

“I was opening the lock of Gurvinder’s house while he was coming from a nearby shop with my son. Right then, three unidentified men came on a bike and started following him. He ran and entered a shop to save his life, but one of the assailants pumped three to four bullets into him,” Jaswinder said.

An FIR was registered under sections 302, 34 and 120-B of the IPC and relevant sections of the Arms Act against the accused at Chappar police station.



SP Kamaldeep Goyal said, “As per the family, at least three assailants were involved in the firing. We are investigating the matter.”

