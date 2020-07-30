Sections
Man held for abetment of suicide, was in relationship with minor victim

The 16-year-old victim’s body was recovered from a pond

Updated: Jul 30, 2020 22:00 IST

By Bhavey Nagpal, Hindustan Times/Ambala

A 22-year-old man was arrested on charges of abetment of suicide and wrongful confinement in Ambala’s Barara block on Thursday.

Police have arrested Ankush of Dahiya Majra village of Barara . The 16-year-old victim had gone missing on March 19. Her father had lodged a missing complaint under Section 346 (wrongful confinement) of the Indian Penal Code at Barara police station.

In his complaint the victim’s father had said, “My youngest daughter, who had just given her Class 11 exams, left home without informing anyone. We tried searching for her to no avail.”

Barara station in-charge Virender Kumar on Thursday said the body of the girl was recovered on March 23 from a pond.



“The forensic science laboratory (FSL) report revealed that the girl had died due to drowning. Ankush was presented before a court and sent to a one-day police remand,” he said.

Barara deputy superintendent of police Rajnish Kumar said, “The accused and the victim were in a relationship. The girl may have taken the drastic step when the relationship went sour,” he said.

