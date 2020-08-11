Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Man held for bid to rape 10-year-old girl

Man held for bid to rape 10-year-old girl

An FIR has been lodged against the Rishi Nagar resident under sections 376, 511 of IPC and sections 3, 4, 5 and 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 22:50 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

An FIR had been lodged against a 25-year-old married man in Ludhiana under sections 376, 511 of IPC and sections 3, 4, 5 and 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. (Shutterstock)

A 25-year- old man was arrested on Tuesday for attempting to rape a 10-year-old girl in Rishi Nagar after luring her to a secluded spot near Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) with the promise to pick guavas.

Vicky Kumar of Z-block of Rishi Nagar and the girl’s neighbour fled from the spot after she raised an alarm when he started molesting her.

An FIR was lodged on the complaint of the victim’s mother, who said she and her husband were at work when her son, who was alone at home with his sister, called and asked her to come home.

Once back, the mother saw the girl weeping and on questioning her was told about Kumar’s rape attempt.



Inspector Paramdeep Singh, station house officer at the PAU police station, said an FIR had been lodged against Kumar under sections 376, 511 of IPC and sections 3, 4, 5 and 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Kumar, a married man, was arrested while attempting to flee.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Website crashes during day 2 of DU’s online open-book exams
Aug 11, 2020 23:06 IST
Sanjay Dutt diagnosed with lung cancer: reports
Aug 11, 2020 23:10 IST
Illegal call centre busted for duping loan seekers
Aug 11, 2020 23:06 IST
Delhi’s revised power tariffs likely to be announced by month-end
Aug 11, 2020 23:06 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.