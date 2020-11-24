Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Man held for cheating uncle of ₹5 lakh after promise to buy flat

Man held for cheating uncle of ₹5 lakh after promise to buy flat

A cheating case was registered two months ago after Pinjore resident Yunus Khan complained to the police that his nephew took money from him for a flat that his boss was selling

Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 00:21 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

An FIR under section 406 (Punishment for criminal breach of trust) and 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code was registered by Panchkula police against a man who defrauded his uncle of Rs5lakh. (REUTERS/For representational purposes)

A man who cheated his uncle of Rs 5 lakh by promising to book an apartment for him in Noida was arrested by Panchkula police on the basis of a complaint filed in September.

A cheating case was registered two months ago after Pinjore resident Yunus Khan complained to the police that his nephew Nafees Khan, who had come from Noida to stay with him two years ago, had taken money from him reportedly for an apartment his boss, Bhoopati, was selling in Noida for Rs 22 lakh. Nafees had said that even though the flat cost Rs 35 lakh his boss was selling it cheap as he had been transferred to Chandigarh.

By September 2018, Yunus gave Nafeez Rs 5 lakh to book the flat. “He handed over some documents, but those were fake. When contacted, Bhoopati said he was in Dubai. Whenever we questioned our nephew, he would assure us that he would make us meet Bhoopati when he returned to India,” Yunus said.

Alleging that his nephew has cheated him, Yunus finally forwarded a complaint to the police two months ago, following which an FIR under section 406 (Punishment for criminal breach of trust) and 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code was registered.

