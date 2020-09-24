Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Man held for murdering wife, sister-in-law, mother-in-law in Panipat

Man held for murdering wife, sister-in-law, mother-in-law in Panipat

Accused suspected wife of having an affair, says he raped the bodies

Updated: Sep 24, 2020 19:52 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Karnal

A man was arrested for murdering his wife, sister-in-law and mother-in-law in Samalkha town of Panipat on Thursday.

The accused, Noor Hasan, 27, of Patti Kaliyana village of Sonepat district, admitted to killing his wife Madhu, 25, sister-in-law Manisha, 18, and mother-in-law Jamila, 48 and raping the bodies. Hasan suspected that his wife was having an affair and that his in-laws were supporting her.

The bodies were recovered from three different locations on September 6, 7 and 8. A special investigation team was formed under Panipat deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Satish Kumar on September 11.

On September 5, he drugged and killed his wife and sister-in-law with sharp-edged weapons. He covered their bodies in quilts and dumped them. Later, on September 8, he took his mother-in-law from Gamri village and strangled her to death near Bursham Village. He tried to burn her body.

Hasan had been living a rented accommodation in Samalkha with his wife and two sons. He has been booked under Section 302 (murder) and 201 (hiding evidence) of the Indian Penal Code.

