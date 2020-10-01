Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Ludhiana man held for raping eight-year-old girl

Ludhiana man held for raping eight-year-old girl

Police said the accused lured the child with chocolates and took her to a vacant plot behind a market, where he raped her

Updated: Oct 02, 2020 01:16 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The victim has been admitted to the Ludhiana civil hospital, where her condition is stated to be stable. (File photo)

A 28-year-old slum-dweller was arrested for allegedly raping an eight-year-old girl on Thursday.

The accused, Gora, alias Ishwar, was nabbed by passers-by who rushed to the child’s rescue on hearing her cries. The accused took a severe beating by the enraged crowed before he was handed over to the police.

Police said the accused lured the child with chocolates and took her to a vacant plot behind a market, where he raped her.

The victim has been admitted to the Ludhiana civil hospital, where her condition is stated to be stable.

Sub-inspector Davinder Singh, SHO, Daresi police station, said Gora had been booked for rape under the IPC and POCSO Act.

