Man held for sexually harassing neighbour in Chandigarh's Mauli Jagran

Man held for sexually harassing neighbour in Chandigarh’s Mauli Jagran

The 19-year-old victim said the accused had trespassed into her house, quarrelled with her and touched her inappropriately

Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 01:06 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Police said Brijesh works as a labourer; he was produced before a court on Tuesday from where he was sent to judicial custody. (HT FILE PHOTO)

The police on Tuesday arrested a man for sexually harassing his neighbour in Mauli Jagran, Chandigarh.

In her complaint, the 19-year-old victim said that the accused identified as Brijesh had trespassed into her house and quarrelled with her. He had assaulted her and touched her inappropriately, she alleged.

Police said Brijesh works as a labourer. He was produced before a court on Tuesday from where he was sent to judicial custody.

A case was registered under Sections 324 (Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), 451 (House-trespass in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment), 456 (Punishment for lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

