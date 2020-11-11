Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Man held for stalking, outraging modesty of minor in Panchkula

Man held for stalking, outraging modesty of minor in Panchkula

An FIR was registered on Tuesday on the complaint of the girl’s father that Tarundeep was stalking his daughter, harassing her for her contact details and issuing threats to her

Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 23:32 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

A man has been arrested in Panchkula for stalking and outraging the modesty of a minor. (Shutterstock/For representation)

Panchkula police arrested a local man on Wednesday for stalking, threatening and outraging the modesty of a minor.

An FIR was registered on Tuesday on the complaint of the girl’s father that Tarundeep was stalking his daughter, harassing her for her contact details and issuing threats to her.

“My daughter is less than 18 years old. She goes to the city for coaching classes. On October 26, she told me that Tarundeep forcefully took her to one shop, threatened her and asked her to share her contact details,” the minor’s father told the police.

“He often stalks her and once even threatened her younger brother,” he added.

A case was registered under section 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences, section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), and 354 D of the Indian Penal Code.

