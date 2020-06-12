Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Sangrur man murdered over property, son among 3 of family held

Sangrur man murdered over property, son among 3 of family held

As per the FIR, Jagroop stayed separate from his son who wanted to grab the 14 bigha land he owned.

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 00:35 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Sangrur

A 65-year-old man was murdered at Balian village near Sangrur town allegedly by three family members, including his son, over a land dispute, police said.

The body of Jagroop Singh was found in his house on Wednesday.

Police have arrested his son Gurmeet Singh, daughter-in-law Balwinder Kaur, grandson Harinder Singh, alias Harry. Another accused, Amar Singh, a resident of Patiala, is absconding.

Sangrur sadar police station in-charge Rakesh Kumar said that three accused were produced on Thursday in a court that sent them to four-day remand.



As per the FIR, Jagroop stayed separate from his son who wanted to grab the 14 bigha land he owned.

He recently executed a deed to sell 4 bigha land and the registration was scheduled on August 19, says the FIR, adding he was thrashed by the accused on Tuesday night.

On the complaint of the victim’s son-in-law Chamkaur Singh, a case was registered under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Chandigarh administration to focus on keeping Covid-related death rate low
Jun 12, 2020 01:35 IST
Dow sinks 1,600 points as Covid-19 virus cases rise in US, deflating optimism
Jun 12, 2020 01:32 IST
Another blow to fund-starved Mohali MC as ₹141-crore cut imposed in budget
Jun 12, 2020 01:30 IST
Trump and Biden hit campaign trail to tout plans for US economic recovery
Jun 12, 2020 01:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.