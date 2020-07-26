Man running chemist shop caught with heroin in Chandigarh

A 36-year-old resident of Jhampur village was held with drugs from Sector 17, the police said on Saturday.

The accused was identified as Narender Kumar of Govind Nagar in Jhampur who had been supplying drugs under the garb of a chemist shop in Dadumajra. The police on Friday recovered 5g heroin, 600 capsules of tramadol hydrochloride IP and 40 bottles of chlorpheniramine maleate and codeine phosphate syrup from his possession.

The accused was arrested by a patrolling party near the stadium when he had come to supply drugs to a customer. During questioning, he told the police that he ran a chemist shop in Dadumajra called JC Medicos run on a licence obtained on some other person’s name.

The accused told the police that he had taken the shop on rent of ₹6,500 per month from one Gurmeet Singh. The licence was issued in the name of one Gopal Mani, but the accused was selling drugs without prescription and over the counter.

A case under the NDPS Act was registered. The accused was produced before the court and sent to judicial custody.