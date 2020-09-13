Sections
E-Paper
Home / Chandigarh / Man’s body found in Dhanas temple, seen entering premises on Sat in CCTV grab

Man’s body found in Dhanas temple, seen entering premises on Sat in CCTV grab

CCTV footage from cameras installed at the spot showed the man suffering from what appeared to be a seizure

Updated: Sep 13, 2020 18:22 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The body of a man in his forties was recovered at the Kali Mata Temple in Dhanas on Sunday. A CCTV camera grab showed him putting his head between the tines of a trishul (trident of lord Shiva put up in most temples) and going still after what appeared to be a seizure, police said.

The body was discovered by the priest who opened the temple at around 6 am.

CCTV footage from cameras installed at the spot showed the man entering the temple on Saturday night and lying down at one spot. At 10 pm he started shaking uncontrollably, put his head between the tines of the trident and became still, police said.

It was not clear how the man had entered the temple as it was closed.



The body, which is yet to be identified, has been kept at the Government Multi Specialty Hospital (GMSH) mortuary in Sector 16. A post-mortem examination will be carried out after a Covid-19 test.

“Nobody at the temple seemed to recognise the man. We suspect he was either suffering from some mental condition or was under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Things will be clear after the post-mortem,” added a police official.

Inquest proceedings have been initiated under section 174 of the Code of Criminal procedures (CrPC).

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

PM Modi’s ‘nudges’ had critical effect on Covid battle: Study
Sep 13, 2020 17:49 IST
Will face all political storms, says CM Thackeray amid Kangana Ranaut row
Sep 13, 2020 16:18 IST
Listened to me like his own daughter: Kangana Ranaut meets Maharashtra guv
Sep 13, 2020 17:29 IST
In-flight photography allowed, recording prohibited, clarifies DGCA
Sep 13, 2020 18:14 IST

latest news

Covid-19 vaccine possible by 2021 first quarter, says Harsh Vardhan
Sep 13, 2020 18:37 IST
Miheeka Bajaj looks ravishing in belted pastel pink chikankari saree
Sep 13, 2020 18:28 IST
Chris Evans’ fans ask for his privacy after accidental nudes leak
Sep 13, 2020 18:26 IST
Ganga erosion destroys homes, temples in Bengal’s Murshidabad, displaces hundreds
Sep 13, 2020 18:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.