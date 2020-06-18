Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Man’s body found in Mohali’s Dussehra Ground

Man’s body found in Mohali’s Dussehra Ground

The body, which has not been identified as yet, has been sent to the Phase 6 Civil Hospital for postmortem

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 18:07 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Mohali: The body of a man aged around 50 years was found in the open Dussehra Ground at Phase 8 here on Friday.

The man was around 50 years old and appeared to have consumed alcohol, said inspector Rajnish Choudhary, Phase 8 Station House Officer.

The body, which has not been identified as yet, has been sent to the Phase 6 Civil Hospital for postmortem, he added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Kharar SDM honours 50 Covid-19 warriors under Mission Fateh
Jun 18, 2020 18:24 IST
Bajaj Auto rides in Pulsar 125 Split Seat at ₹79,091
Jun 18, 2020 18:26 IST
Heartbreak coach Keishorne Scott teaches how to build lasting relationships
Jun 18, 2020 18:22 IST
This huge gorilla sculpture is made of chocolate. Watch video to see how
Jun 18, 2020 18:19 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.