Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Man seeking alms dies under mysterious circumstances in Chandigarh

Man seeking alms dies under mysterious circumstances in Chandigarh

The victim’s family members created a ruckus at the hospital

Updated: Jul 22, 2020 23:49 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

A man who was in Daria village seeking alms died under mysterious circumstances on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Inderjeet Singh, 42, a resident of Mubarakpur in Mohali.

Police found him unconscious in Daria and rushed him to GMCH-32, where he was declared brought dead.

Following this, the victim’s family members created a ruckus at the hospital and broke a window, for which they had to pay damages.



The family was seeking action against those responsible for Inderjeet’s death, as they alleged he was beaten to death.

However, police said Inderjeet, along with his brothers Jarnail and Kuldeep had gone to Daria village for alms and were questioned by residents. Inderjeet then collapsed and police control room was informed.

“There were no external injuries and neither did Kuldeep nor Jarnail say they were beaten. The body has been kept in mortuary for postmortem” police said.

Inquest proceedings have been initiated.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Man seeking alms dies under mysterious circumstances in Chandigarh
Jul 22, 2020 23:49 IST
SC tells govt to refund Rs 833 crore to Vodafone Idea
Jul 22, 2020 23:44 IST
Telangana govt orders closure of 100-yr-old Osmania General Hospital, new building likely to come up
Jul 22, 2020 23:43 IST
Hry stops property registration till security features are not installed
Jul 22, 2020 23:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.