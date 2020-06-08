Man shot at in Ambala, alleges Rs 20 lakh extortion bid

Ambala: A man was shot at an injured in Ambala on Monday early morning allegedly not paying Rs 20 lakh to an extortionist, even as police investigate a rivalry angle over gambling.

The victim Sumit Kumar from Khatik Mandi and his friend, retired Army man Sunil Dutt, were on a two-wheeler when a car drove up alongside and six men attempted to kidnap Kumar, the latter said in his complaint to the police.

As Kumar and Dutt resisted, one man “fired from a pistol, hitting Sumit on the side. The shooter shouted out his name and said Kumar owed him Rs 20 lakh, “another man robbed my licensed revolver and fled in the car,” said Dutt.

The complainant also alleged that Kumar had told him that he had seen the car outside the house of a criminal who was out of prison on parole and that the man who had mentioned Rs 20 lakh had come to Kumar’s shop asking for the same amount as ransom money.

Kumar was referred to Government Medical College and Hospital, Chandigarh from the Ambala Cantt Civil Hospital.

An FIR was registered under various sections of the IPC and Arms Act against the three men mentioned in the complaint at the Ambala Cantt police station.

“We understand that there is some old rivalry between these men over gambling money and we are investigating the complainant’s claim too,” said superintendent of police Abhishek Jorwal.