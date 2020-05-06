Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Man smuggling liquor on two-wheeler in Jalandhar dies in mishap

Man smuggling liquor on two-wheeler in Jalandhar dies in mishap

Updated: May 06, 2020 22:25 IST

By Jatinder Mahal, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Exposing the nexus of liquor smuggling in city amid curfew, two men attempting to transport two boxes of liquors on two-wheeler met with an accident near Curo Mall in Jalandhar on Wednesday.

One of them, Raj Kumar, 40, died on the spot after he collided with a truck coming from the other side. Pillion rider Varun Kumar, 25, is injured and undergoing treatment at civil hospital.

Both are said to be residents of Bhargo camp locality and have been booked under charges rash driving and putting lives at risk by smuggling liquor during curfew without any permission.

Division number 7 SHO Naveen Pal Singh said that they were riding an Activa, which crashed into a truck after coming on main road, when truck driver Jaspal Singh was crossing the Chowk.



We have booked both the men under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code, the Epidemic Diseases Act, the Disaster Management Act, and Section 61-1-14 of the Excise Act. No action has been taken against the truck driver, who had a valid curfew pass,” the SHO said.

The injured youth will be arrested and probe is on to know from where they got the liquor. Action will be initiated against their supplier as per law, the SHO added.

