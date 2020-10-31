Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Man stabbed to death in Chandigarh’s Ram Darbar

Man stabbed to death in Chandigarh’s Ram Darbar

Was trying to save his son from three youths

Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 00:08 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A 58-year-old man was stabbed to death by three youths at his house in Ram Darbar in Chandigarh on Friday.

Identified as Attar Singh, he worked as a sanitation worker with the health department.

Police said Attar’s son Anil Kumar had stopped some youths from taking drugs on a street near his house in the afternoon, which had led to a scuffle. In the evening, three youths came to Attar’s house and attacked Anil. When Attar intervened, he was stabbed. Anil was also injured.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at Sector-31 police station. No arrest has been made. Police were conducting raids till late at night.

